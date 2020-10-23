Trump, Biden, and the State of the US Presidential Election Today: It ain’t over till…

With a little more than a week before the official US presidential election on November 3, the raceThe reason for this is that while national polls show a huge lead for Biden, the race for the electoral college vote in the critical swings states remains close. It is within this context that the second presidential debate on October 22, took place.
The US presidential race is over in the sense that as has been true for several months, the national polls put Biden in an approximately eight-point
lead over Trump, with specific surveys placing the number of undecided
voter between four and five points. There is no question that Biden will repeat
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 performance and beat Trump in the national popular vote
by at least 3,000,000 votes. Moreover, more than 48 million individuals have
already cast their ballots prior to November 3. Given all this, there appeared to be fewer
voters to persuade or move when the second debate occurred than at a similar
time four years ago when there were both
far less early voters and more undecided voters. All this suggests a race that looks like it
is over.
But the race is still close. Remember that the US presidential election is
not decided by the popular vote but instead it is a race to win the electoral
college. It is a 50-state race to get to
270 electoral votes. With 48 of the 50
states awarding its electoral votes on a winner-take-all system based on the
popular vote within them, the race is effectively
over in 43 states. There are only seven
states that really still matter and which will decide the next president. They are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and
Wisconsin. Here the race is closer, with
Biden enjoying a slight lead in most of the swing states, but already 23,000,000 ballots have been
cast early. In these states, the percentage of undecided
voters are around five percent. Again, far less than four years ago. Typically, in the US undecided voters when they decide vote against the incumbent,
as was true four years ago when Clinton effectively ran as the incumbent
seeking to succeed Barack Obama as a third-term Democrat. None of this should be good news for Trump.
Yet there is a political divide over
voting in the US. Democrats are voting
early and in strong numbers, at least
based on the location where the votes are coming from. Trump has criticized early voting and we may
yet see a heavy Republican turnout on election day that could give him a
victory on November 3. There are also
the probable legal and court challenges regarding early voting that might
disqualify many early votes. Also Republicans are doing a better job registering
new voters compared to Democrats and this may not show up in the polling.
The point being that while the numbers and odds favor Biden, it is still not
over yet.
Trump needed the final debate to
change the direction of the election. It
did not do that. Trump continued to speak
to his political base hoping to motivate them to vote in record numbers. He also needs Democrats to stay home and not
vote like they did back in 2016. While
this debate may have helped motivate his already activated supporters even
more, there is little indication that he
was able to convince Democrats—including the critical college educated suburban
women and African-American voters—to stay home.
Biden kept the focus on Trump’s vulnerabilities such as the pandemic,
Trump landed good punches on Biden, race, and crime, but ultimately it is
doubtful that this final debate did much to change the course of the
election. It is over in so many ways but
also very close among the few voters in the few states that matter.
